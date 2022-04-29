ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers – Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends

By SGPN NBA Staff
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 210.5. Heat vs. 76ers Predictions. Heat vs. 76ers Betting Odds. Heat...

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

JJ Redick Says 76ers Can't Beat Miami Heat: "I Do Think The 76ers Have The Best Player In That Series In Joel Embiid, But We Were Talking Earlier About The Celtics And The Kevin Durant Matchup, Those Same Issues, The Sixers Have That With Miami."

The Philadelphia 76ers completed the job and beat the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the postseason after an incredible game at Scotiabank Arena. When many people thought the Raptors could tie the series 3-3 after being down 3-0, the Sixers made a statement and dominated Nick Nurse's squad.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Breaking: Sixers Make A Decision On Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a decision on Joel Embiid for the start of the second round of the playoffs. Embiid is reportedly dealing with a thumb injury and an orbital fracture. He will miss at least Game 1 and Game 2 of the second round. “Joel Embiid won’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ X-Factor for 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Heat, and it’s not Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers officially have a date set with the high-flying Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals starting on Monday. This should be an absolutely terrific series considering the type of superstars on both teams. The Sixers thankfully escaped a 3-0 collapse in the first round against the Toronto Raptors thanks to a massive 132-97 win in Game 6 as Joel Embiid took over and did his thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Embiid, Sixers Eliminate Raptors From Playoffs With Dominant Win

After putting themselves in a position to sweep the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers fell into a bit of a slump. An eight-point loss during Game 4 allowed the Toronto Raptors to get on the board. And a gentleman's sweep wasn't in the cards for the Sixers as they dropped Game 5 in South Philadelphia with a disappointing 15-point loss.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Kyle Lowry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carson Wells finds NFL home with Cincinnati Bengals

The Colorado Buffaloes watched their second superstar linebacker in as many days find an NFL fit on Sunday when Carson Wells landed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. A four-year starter with the Buffs, Wells cemented himself as a clutch defender, ranking top-10 in program history with 41 third down stops and 38 tackles for a loss. It was a surprise to me, at least, to see him snubbed in the draft. But, there’s a lot to be excited about him joining the reigning AFC champs. Although he just barely missed playing alongside Chidobe Awuzie and Josh Tupou in Boulder, Wells now joins a Bengals’ defense littered with former Buffs. To say I got a chip on my shoulder is an under statement. Ready to get to work Cincy🧡 #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/noD3nhSegD — Carson Wells (@wells_16) May 1, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Pac-12 schools ranked by first-round NFL draft picks since 2012
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy