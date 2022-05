The "Original" Classic International Gem & Jewelry Show, Inc. will be hosting a jewelry show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from Friday, April 29th to Sunday, May 1st. The hours for the event will be from 12 PM to 6 PM on Friday, from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, and from 11 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. All times are Central Standard Time.

ROSEMONT, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO