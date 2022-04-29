ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +111, Avalanche -134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He’s sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Avalanche are 15-6-4 against opponents from the Central. Colorado has scored 307 goals and leads the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 36.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 46 goals and has 106 points. Kevin Fiala has 22 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 36 goals and has 91 points. Valeri Nichushkin has six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings waive F Taro Hirose

It looks as though forward Taro Hirose‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. According to multiple reports, they’ve placed him on waivers ahead of tonight’s regular-season finale against the New Jersey Devils:. Hirose, who was signed by the Red Wings in 2018,...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

First Round Schedule of Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Jared Spurgeon
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Yardbarker

Predators Face Tough Postseason Choice With Saros Injury

It was a sight that left a sinking feeling inside the stomachs of Nashville Predators fans. With under seven minutes remaining in their game against the Calgary Flames, Juuse Saros suffered an apparent ankle injury. Going down the tunnel and not returning, their chances of a strong playoff push may have also gone down. Despite their efforts, a late-game push by the Flames, and a less-than-stellar performance from David Rittich, Nashville couldn’t hold on and eventually lost the game in overtime. The result was secondary, helped by the fact that a Vegas Golden Knights shootout loss helped them clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. What mattered most was the extent of Saros’ injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
theScore

'What's the point?': Foligno injured, Wild blast Avs for questionable hits

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason wasn't pleased after a pair of questionable hits in his team's regular-season finale against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid caught Wild forward Marcus Foligno with a knee-on-knee hit in the first period, and Foligno had to be helped down the tunnel after laying on the ice in pain for several moments.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction and Odds (Wild Win Low-Scoring Affair)

As the NHL regular season draws to a close, we've got one more Central Division battle as the 51-22-7 Minnesota Wild host the 56-18-6 Colorado Avalanche tonight at 8:00 PM EST. Colorado has been locked into their playoff position for a while now and their performance has waned, as they've...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL

Rantanen Returns

After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
NHL
The Associated Press

Booker and the Suns host Dallas to start second round

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (64-18, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 214.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the Western Conference...
PHOENIX, AZ
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Preds Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Coyotes

The Predators scored 3 quick goals in the 1st, including a stellar backhander from Eeli Tolvanen, but it was not enough as they fell 5-4 The Nashville Predators concluded their 2021-22 regular-season schedule by falling to the Arizona Coyotes by a 5-4 final on Friday night at Gila River Arena. The result gives the Preds the Western Conference's second Wild Card spot, and as a result, they'll face the Colorado Avalanche in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Avalanche Jerseys Hang Over Larimer Square

The Colorado Avalanche jerseys hanging over Larimer Square are back. The hanging Colorado Avalanche jerseys in Larimer Square are back!. Make sure to stop by Larimer Square during the Avalanche's postseason run as the iconic flags that sway across the string of lights have been replaced with flags that resemble the jerseys of Colorado players.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Miami starts second round against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 208.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers to open the Eastern Conference second round....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1920 — Joe Oeschger of the Boston Braves and Leon Cadore of the Brooklyn Dodgers both pitch 26 innings in a 1-1 tie, the longest game in major league history. 1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Kentucky Derby by three lengths over Blue Swords.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy