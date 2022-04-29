Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild +111, Avalanche -134; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He’s sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Avalanche are 15-6-4 against opponents from the Central. Colorado has scored 307 goals and leads the Western Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 36.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaprizov leads the Wild with 46 goals and has 106 points. Kevin Fiala has 22 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 36 goals and has 91 points. Valeri Nichushkin has six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.