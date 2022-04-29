Department of Labor Mall hosts job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza

The Department of Labor Mall hosted a job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza Friday for residents seeking jobs to hone their resume and interview skills.

Participants met with representatives from the department. While unemployment numbers are trending down, this was still a much-needed opportunity for people in the neighborhood as the city recovers from the pandemic.

The job fair wasn't just an opportunity to find a place to work, it also offered people the chance to review their resumes and get interview tips and writing resources.

According to the Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in the Bronx stands at 8.6%. Over in Brooklyn, the rate is at 6.3% - just a little higher than the city’s unemployment rate at 6.1%. Those numbers greatly improved since last year in 2021 when the city was at 11.3%.