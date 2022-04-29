The 10 most intriguing moves of the 2022 NFL draft: Steelers on an island with Kenny Pickett pick

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft provided plenty of fireworks and surprising moves Thursday night, which sets up even more potential for Day 2. Starting on Friday night, Day 2 of the draft is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with each team allotted seven minutes per pick. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make their first selection at No. 42 overall but depending on the way the board falls early in the second round, there is a chance for them to trade back in an effort to add more draft capital.
