ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The 10 most intriguing moves of the 2022 NFL draft: Steelers on an island with Kenny Pickett pick

By Mike Jones, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers were the only team to use...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Franco Harris announces Pittsburgh Steelers draft selection of Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Penn State legend Franco Harris was a special guest at the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas as the three-day draft event opened on Thursday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers hall of fame was recognized by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the 50th anniversary of one of the league’s best plays of all time, The Immaculate Reception. But Harris got to be involved in what was actually one of the first round’s more heartwarming moments. The Steelers used their first-round pick to select Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, and Harris was the one who got to make the announcement for the Steelers. In honor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#2022 Nfl Draft#On An Island#American Football
Yardbarker

Final Mock Drafts Say Steelers Land Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL Draft begins in less than an hour, and many draft experts are slotting in Malik Willis as the Pittsburgh Steelers selection with the 20th pick in their final mock drafts. It is apparent to everybody that the Steelers will be looking to draft a quarterback with that pick, the question was always who it would be and if they would have to move up to get the guy they want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated 2022 NFL draft order entering Day 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft provided plenty of fireworks and surprising moves Thursday night, which sets up even more potential for Day 2. Starting on Friday night, Day 2 of the draft is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET with each team allotted seven minutes per pick. The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make their first selection at No. 42 overall but depending on the way the board falls early in the second round, there is a chance for them to trade back in an effort to add more draft capital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields selected by 49ers

One of the key defensive players for the Penn State defense in 2021 is now officially heading to the NFL. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields saw his dream become a reality when the San Francisco drafted him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday. Casto-Fields made the decision to return for his extra year of eligibility in 2021 after seeing his 2020 season cut short due to injury. That allowed Castro-fields to have a steady season on the playing field that ultimately helped lead to receiving an invite to the Senior Bowl. Welcome to the squad @TCF5_!#49ersDraft pic.twitter.com/TPCflp3mro — San Francisco...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Penn State punter Jordan Stout drafted by Baltimore Ravens

The last time Penn State had a kicker drafted in the NFL draft was 2004 when David Kimball was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round. The last time a punter was drafted from Penn State was in 1987. Now, both droughts can be considered over as Penn State’s Jordan Stout has been selected with a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens. Stout was picked by the Ravens with the 25th pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. Officially drafted as a punter, Stout has the leg and the ability to pin a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy