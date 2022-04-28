Townsend, Kenneth “Ken”

An unprecedented water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California.The affected areas include parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties which are home to around 6 million people.Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that, from 1 June, outdoor watering would be restricted to one day a week in areas dependent on a network of aqueducts known as the State Water Project. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) has also asked residents to voluntarily cut water use across the region.“We’re requiring these areas to cut back outdoor watering to 1 day a week, but need...

