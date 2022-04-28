Townsend, Kenneth “Ken”

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
Dubbed the 'People's Convoy,' a small group of truckers that rolled through Oakland to protest a lawmaker's sponsorship of a pro-abortion bill and a Covid vaccine mandate bill, were pelted with eggs by upset residents. California assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, 44, represents the state's 15th District, which encompasses some well-known suburbs...
Mary Ellen Nevin, age 90, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 27. Wendell Pangborn, age 81, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on April 25. Joan Kessler, age 96, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on April 24. Herbert Holt, age 73, a resident of Los...
A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Last summer, California became the first state in the country to granthealth care services to undocumented immigrants ages 50 and older. The law – which will benefit about 235,000 Californians, goes into effect on May 1. Health equity and immigration experts say that these services...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A coyote attacked and seriously injured a girl on Southern California’s famed Huntington Beach, police said. Officers were called to the beach near the Huntington Beach Pier around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Jennifer Carey said in a statement. "Upon arrival, officers located an...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of California’s cash crops is stuck in storage, and it’s a major problem for local almond farmers, growers and the economy in the region. Rows and rows of boxes with millions of California almonds are sitting in warehouses in Manteca, with nowhere to go. “It’s just never been a problem […]
An unprecedented water shortage emergency has been declared in Southern California.The affected areas include parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties which are home to around 6 million people.Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that, from 1 June, outdoor watering would be restricted to one day a week in areas dependent on a network of aqueducts known as the State Water Project. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) has also asked residents to voluntarily cut water use across the region.“We’re requiring these areas to cut back outdoor watering to 1 day a week, but need...
black bear family outsidePhoto by Delaney Van (Creative Commons/Unsplash) If you ever hear any sounds coming from under your house, it's a good idea to check and see what is making those sounds. That's a lesson that a house guest learned the hard way in South Lake Tahoe, California.
THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Asparagus in San Joaquin County used to grow abundantly. The “delta queen” variety is known for its thicker stems and sweeter taste, compared to imported asparagus. However, the crop has been priced out of the delta due to rising labor costs and other factors,...
In the Hulu docuseries Captive Audience, viewers learn all about Steven Stayner’s abduction at age 7, his miraculous homecoming at age 14, and how the media’s dizzying coverage of his case led to even more tragedy within his family. Article continues below advertisement. To review, Steven was abducted...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival returns to the fairgrounds this year. The popular festival features asparagus-themed food along with live concerts and other entertainment. Festival organizers have hired a private security company who said they’re planning and coordinating with Stockton police to ensure the event is as safe as it […]
Joseph D. Sanford, 74, of Ceres, whose nickname is “Chicken Joe,” was sentenced to 16 months in prison and fined $25,000 on Friday at the federal courthouse in Fresno. Sanford pleaded guilty in December 2021 to conspiring to sell, buy, possess, train, transport, deliver and receive game fowl intended for animal fighting.
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A new master-planned community is under construction in Vacaville. The space is focus on creating a sense of wellness, safety and ecological benefits. When finished, it will become a walkable community of housing, recreation, and jobs that are all meeting green building standards. Lagoon Valley has...
