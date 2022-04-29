ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak.

The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Predators are 16-7-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Matt Duchene with 43.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Phil Kessel has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Duchene leads the Predators with 43 goals and has 85 points. Filip Forsberg has 12 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.9 goals per game with an .865 save percentage.

Predators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed), Juuse Saros: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

First Round Schedule of Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Miami starts second round against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8.5; over/under is 208.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers to open the Eastern Conference second round....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Colorado Avalanche 2021-22 Regular Season By the Numbers

Just like that 82 games later, the Colorado Avalanche have completed another - this time record-shattering - regular season. It was quite the exhilarating ride as the Avalanche fiercely contended and established themselves as one of the top teams in the NHL for the majority of their historic campaign. Perhaps more impressively, the team did so in the face of adversity like ailments that prevented the team from ever dressing a fully healthy lineup.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preds Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Coyotes

The Predators scored 3 quick goals in the 1st, including a stellar backhander from Eeli Tolvanen, but it was not enough as they fell 5-4 The Nashville Predators concluded their 2021-22 regular-season schedule by falling to the Arizona Coyotes by a 5-4 final on Friday night at Gila River Arena. The result gives the Preds the Western Conference's second Wild Card spot, and as a result, they'll face the Colorado Avalanche in Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

