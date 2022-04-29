ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham probes report that fans hit German commentators

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

LONDON — West Ham is investigating allegations that two German radio journalists were attacked by home fans at London...

www.ksl.com

Yardbarker

Manchester United make contact with €40m-valued Juventus star

Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to make contact with Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s entourage, according to reports. The Argentinian forward is set to leave the Serie A club this summer after running down his contract. Dybala is Juventus most important player and he dealt the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

West Ham v Arsenal: match preview

West Ham are limping towards the climax of what still feels like a season to remember despite their dip. Their top-four hopes have evaporated and they need to overturn a 2-1 Europa League semi-final deficit at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Fighting on two fronts has taken its toll with David Moyes already without three first choice centre-backs in the injured Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna and suspended Craig Dawson. In contrast Arsenal – who have no European distractions – have a spring in their step having grasped the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification and welcome back Takehiro Tomiyasu. Stephen Holliss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Todd Boehly wins preferred bidder status to buy Chelsea

Todd Boehly appears to have won the race to buy Chelsea, according to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, who has been all over the process from day one. Law says Boehly has been named as the “preferred buyer” after months of competing with a host of other offers to buy the club from the sanctioned Roman Abramovich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Bayern, Dortmund lose; relegation keeps Bundesliga exciting

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lost in the Bundesliga on Saturday. But the real drama was elsewhere. Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.
SOCCER
The Independent

Leeds vs Manchester City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

When Manchester City take on Leeds on Saturday evening they will either be two points behind Liverpool or still be one point ahead.Jurgen Klopp’s men take on Newcastle in the early kick-off as they look to pile the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men ahead of their trip to Elland Road later on in the day.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueBut regardless of what happens at St James’ Park, Man City need to win if they are to move one step closer to retaining the Premier League title.Meanwhile, Leeds are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Out of nowhere, Leeds seem to have been dragged back into a Premier League relegation battle with only a handful of games remaining.Despite their hard-fought draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, Jesse Marsch’s side remain just five points above the bottom three.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Leeds host Man City in the Premier LeagueThey also have an incredibly tough three games coming up as they host Manchester City, travel to Arsenal, and then welcome Chelsea to Elland Road.Meanwhile, Manchester City are coming off the back of a 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the first leg...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey insists remarks criticising people being 'ready to snipe' at Newcastle were about Eddie Howe and not Saudi Arabian ownership in U-turn following backlash at controversial moment on BT Sport coverage of their defeat by Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has performed a U-turn on his controversial comments before Newcastle United's match with Liverpool after he was slammed for the remarks on the Magpies' Saudi Arabian ownership. Humphrey appeared to suggest there had been too much criticism of the Public Investment Fund and their running...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona reach Women's Champions League final despite loss to Wolfsburg

Barcelona qualified for the UEFA Women's Champions League final, but their 45-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by Wolfsburg. Despite the loss, Barca are on to a third UWCL final in four years on the back of a 5-3 aggregate win over two legs.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Lampard leads Everton back to Chelsea

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Everton boss Frank Lampard faces Chelsea for the first time since losing his job at Stamford Bridge last year. Everton’s spirit and strategy was much improved against Liverpool last weekend, for the first hour anyway. More of the same will be expected against visiting Chelsea, which is coming off a draw at Manchester United on Thursday in the Premier League. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina return for Everton. Tottenham will welcome Leicester to get its top-four ambition back on track. Leicester is focusing on the Europa Conference League semifinals with Roma, so its focus is less on the Premier League. West Ham’s main focus is also on its Europa League semi with Eintracht Frankfurt, which could help visiting Arsenal’s bid to consolidate a top-four spot.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Trabzonspor win first Turkish Super Lig title since 1984

Trabzonspor won the Turkish league for the first time in 38 years - leading to wild celebrations. Fans ran on to the pitch before the end of their 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor and then cleared out so the game could be finished. They are nine points clear of Fenerbahce -...
SOCCER

