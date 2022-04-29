Legals for April, 29 2022

No. 28555 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Tracy Lee Hahn: Tracy Lee hahn, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-417D DAN WILSON Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Tracy Lee Hahn to Tracy Lee Adams. The hearing will be on 06/28/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:04/15/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ ANISSA NEILS Deputy Clerk of Court April 22, 29, and May 6, 13, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28528 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on August 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the East door of the Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, State of Montana: Lot 259 of Happy Valley Homesites, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. MORE CORRECTLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Lot 259 of Happy Valley Home Sites, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. More commonly known as 105 Antelope Trail, Whitefish, MT 59937. Brian G. Cahill and Kellie R. Cahill, as Grantors, conveyed said real property to Insured Titles, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for Heritage Bank, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, by Deed of Trust dated on May 11, 2007, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Flathead County, State of Montana, on May 16, 2007 as Instrument No. 200713609240, and modified pursuant to the modification recorded on August 20, 2018, as Instrument No. 201800019514, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: US Bank National Association Assignment Dated: September 29, 2010 Assignment Recorded: October 19, 2010 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201000024021 Assignee: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC Assignment Dated: August 1, 2019 Assignment Recorded: August 6, 2019 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201900016662 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Flathead County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, State of Montana, on January 25, 2022, as Instrument No. 202200002100, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning April 1, 2019, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $173,614.17, interest in the sum of $26,421.11, escrow advances of $12,260.20, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $3,653.67 for a total amount owing of $215,949.15, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 29th day of March, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT10620 April 15, 22, 29, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28550 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on August 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the East door of the Flathead County Justice Center located at 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, State of Montana: Lot 8 of Glacier View Fairway Estates, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed in Official Records of Flathead County, Montana. More commonly known as 103 Glacier Vista Drive, West Glacier, MT 59936. Rebecca Manna, as Grantor, conveyed said real property to Alliance Title and Escrow Corp, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Wells Fargo Bank N.A., by Deed of Trust dated on March 7, 2011, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Flathead County, State of Montana, on March 14, 2011, as Instrument No. 201100005379, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC Assignment Dated: November 2, 2020 Assignment Recorded: November 2, 2020 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 202000036849 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Flathead County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, State of Montana, on March 11, 2022, as Instrument No. 202200006372, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning December 1, 2019, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $47,448.05, interest in the sum of $5,393.41, escrow advances of $11,640.60, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $686.49 for a total amount owing of $65,168.55, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 11th day of April, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT11289 April 22, 29, and May 6, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28551 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on August 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the East door of the Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, State of Montana: Lot 47 of Park View Terrace Addition No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. More commonly known as 327 Harrison Boulevard, Kalispell, MT 59901. Darryl Reinhard, as Grantor, conveyed said real property to Flathead County Title, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for Aegis Wholesale Corporation, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, by Deed of Trust dated on April 23, 2007, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Flathead County, State of Montana, on April 24, 2007 as Instrument No. 200711414520, and modified pursuant to the Modification recorded on August 31, 2009, as Instrument No. 200900025064, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: CitiMortgage Inc. Assignment Dated: August 24, 2010 Assignment Recorded: September 15, 2010 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201000021215 Assignee: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Assignment Dated: April 24, 2012 Assignment Recorded: May 8, 2012 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201200009835 Assignee: US Bank Trust National Association, Not In Its Individual Capacity But Solely As Owner Trustee For VRMTG Asset Trust Assignment Dated: October 29, 2021 Assignment Recorded: December 13, 2021 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 202100042548 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Flathead County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, State of Montana, on March 29, 2022, as Instrument No. 202200008020, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning September 1, 2021, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $190,797.16, interest in the sum of $4,936.56, escrow advances of $4,290.69, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $908.67 for a total amount owing of $200,933.08, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 8th day of April, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT11268 April 22, 29, and May 6, 2022 MNAXLP

No. 28502 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST ISSUANCE OF ONE NEW MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE EAGLE BEND HOSPITALITY LLC (, Owner(s)) has applied for one new Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 07-999-2326-002 to be operated at SCHAFER'S RESTAURANT, 279 Eagle Bend Dr, Bigfork, Flathead County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-999-2326-002 and the applicant's name EAGLE BEND HOSPITALITY LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before May 9, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Bigfork. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. April 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28576 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST ISSUANCE OF ONE NEW MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE LOGAN'S HOSPITALITY, LLC (, Owner(s)) has applied for one new Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 07-999-2308-002 to be operated at GLACIER RAFT HOSPITALITY, 12400 Highway 2 East, West Glacier, Flathead County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-999-2308-002 and the applicant's name LOGAN'S HOSPITALITY, LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before May 30, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or West Glacier. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28577 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST ISSUANCE OF ONE NEW MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE ANDYS CRAFTHOUSE LLC (, Owner(s)) has applied for one new Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 07-999-2327-002 to be operated at ANDYS CRAFT HOUSE, 8030 Mt Highway 35, Bigfork, Flathead County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-999-2327-002 and the applicant's name ANDYS CRAFTHOUSE LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before May 30, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Bigfork. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28573 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Flathead County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is seeking proposals from real estate brokers or firms to conduct a commercial real estate market analysis. The purpose of the analysis is to assist FCEDA in determining the best future use of a portion of the Gateway Community Center, which is owned by FCEDA. The property is located at 1203 US Hwy 2, Kalispell, Montana. The scope of services shall be divided into two separate phases, and all proposals should be submitted with a separate fee schedule for each phase. It is FCEDA's intent that upon completion of Phase I (market analysis), to then enter into a separate professional services contract for Phase II (lease/sale brokerage services). However, FCEDA is under no obligation to enter into a contract for Phase II services. Phase I: Commercial Real Estate Market Analysis The successful firm or individual shall agree to contract with FCEDA to perform a commercial real estate market analysis to determine the highest and best use of FCEDA's portion of the Gateway Community Center. Phase II: Brokerage Services The successful firm or individual shall agree to contract with FCEDA to provide services related to listing the facility for sale/lease. For full RFP and instructions, visit: www.flatheadcountyeda.com/rfp.html Responses due May 15th, 2022 at 5:00pm April 29, May 6, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________