Legals for April, 29 2022

C. Mark Hash Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP Attorneys at Law 136 1st Ave. W. P. O. Box 1178 Kalispell, MT 59903-1178 (406) 755-6919 cmhash@hashlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In The Matter of The Estate of DARRELL M. THOMSON Deceased Cause No. DP-22-3 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Robert Thomson, Personal Representative by certified mail, return receipt requested, c/o Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP, Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 1178, Kalispell, Montana 59903-1178, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. DATED January 6, 2022. s/ Robert Thomson Personal Representative Personal Representative's Attorneys: Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP By s/ C Mark Hash

PUBLIC NOTICE The Lincoln Conservation District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. at the American Forest Management Office, 138 Pipe Creek Road, Libby, Montana. The purpose of the public hearing will be to review the conservation district budget and to consider levying a permissive medical mill to cover the costs in the group benefits line item for FY 2022-2023. For more information, contact Kathleen Johnson, chairperson, at 406-297-2233, 66121 Hwy 37, Eureka, Montana, lincolncd@interbel.net. Published In The Western News April 29 & May 6, 2022. MNAXLP