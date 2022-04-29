ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Legals for April, 29 2022

The Western News
The Western News
 2 days ago

C. Mark Hash Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP Attorneys at Law 136 1st Ave. W. P. O. Box 1178 Kalispell, MT 59903-1178 (406) 755-6919 cmhash@hashlaw.com Attorneys for Personal Representative MONTANA NINETEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, LINCOLN COUNTY In The Matter of The Estate of DARRELL M. THOMSON Deceased Cause No. DP-22-3 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be either mailed to Robert Thomson, Personal Representative by certified mail, return receipt requested, c/o Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP, Attorneys at Law, P.O. Box 1178, Kalispell, Montana 59903-1178, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court. DATED January 6, 2022. s/ Robert Thomson Personal Representative Personal Representative's Attorneys: Hash, O'Brien, Biby & Murray, PLLP By s/ C Mark Hash

PUBLIC NOTICE The Lincoln Conservation District will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, May 17, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. at the American Forest Management Office, 138 Pipe Creek Road, Libby, Montana. The purpose of the public hearing will be to review the conservation district budget and to consider levying a permissive medical mill to cover the costs in the group benefits line item for FY 2022-2023. For more information, contact Kathleen Johnson, chairperson, at 406-297-2233, 66121 Hwy 37, Eureka, Montana, lincolncd@interbel.net. Published In The Western News April 29 & May 6, 2022. MNAXLP

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Judge keeps bond set at $500,000 for Montana woman accused of homicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $500,000 for a Montana woman arrested in connection with the January homicide of 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein. Prosecutors say evidence connects 51-year-old Lyndsee Brewer to the death of Wetzstein. They say the state crime lab determined a handgun found...
BISMARCK, ND
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Government
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
City
Libby, MT
City
Eureka, MT
County
Lincoln County, MT
City
Lincoln, MT
Lincoln County, MT
Government
Libby, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
107.9 LITE FM

See Inside A Historic and Naughty Idaho Brothel for Sale

At first, living in a former house of ill repute might not sound all that appealing. But when you see what was done with this property's sister? You can see the potential!. The property we're talking about is located at 611 Cedar St, the heart of the former Red Light District in Wallace. Until the late 1980s, it was one of the many brothels in the small mining town. According to Heather Branstetter's website outlining the history of brothels in Wallace, it had gone by the names "the Western," "the Jade" and finally the "Luxette," which it operated as until it closed.
IDAHO STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Wow! Amazing Private Island for Sale in Flathead Lake

Have you ever played that game where you close your eyes and imagine the fanciest of places you would like to live? What would make up the dream house that you would love to someday call home? After seeing photos of this place you might not ever be able to play that game again! I feel like this property will now be the only thing I will ever see when I try to picture the ideal living situation.
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Will This Popular Montana Store Add New Locations?

His move wouldn't be surprising in the least for this local business. They have been slowly adding new locations over the past several years. Many of us have a favorite grocery store, and for many locals here in the Gallatin Valley, that grocery store is Town & Country Foods. Town & Country Foods is a Gallatin Valley icon for grocery stores. They are locally owned and have several locations spread throughout Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston. Plus, in recent years they have added locations in Dillon, Lewistown, and Billings.
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Legals#O Brien Biby Murray#Pllp#Mt#Law#P O Box 1178#Court
The Western News

Montana elk management group to meet April 28

HELENA – The Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group will meet via Zoom on April 28 from 8 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be streamed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website. Anyone interested in offering comment during the public comment portion of the meeting must register on the FWP website by April 27 at noon. The group is interested in the public commentors addressing this specific question: “What key factors should be considered to develop recommendations that balance hunter and landowner interests in elk management?” The group is composed of 12 citizens, selected by FWP, who represent a broad range of viewpoints and experience. The group is tasked with developing a set of recommendations to address elk management issues and improve relationships among stakeholders. The group’s recommendations will be presented to FWP Director Hank Worsech by July 31. For more information about the advisory group and to watch the April 28 meeting, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/elk-management-citizen-advisory-group. If you wish to make a comment at the meeting via Zoom, register here. The deadline to register is for comments is noon on April 27.
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

Doris J. Kutz

Doris J. Kutz, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Schneidmiller House in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She was born on July 7, 1938 at Livingston, Montana to George and Ruth Cox. She grew up in Wilsall, Montana. Doris attended college at Prairie Bible Institute (Alberta, Canada) and returned to live in Livingston, Montana until her marriage to Richard Kutz (also from Wilsall). They were married in August 1961 and moved to Libby, Montana where they purchased property and raised their two children, Karl Kutz and Sharon Moffat. Doris resided in Libby until Richard's...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Judge says Montana officials unlawfully approved copper mine

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — State environmental officials unlawfully approved a large copper mine in central Montana despite worries that mining waste would pollute a river that’s popular among boaters, a state judge ruled. Officials with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality failed to conduct an adequate review of the proposed Black Butte mine north of White Sulphur Springs, Judge Katherine Bidegaray said in Friday’s ruling. Work began last year on the mine along a tributary of the Smith River, a waterway so popular among boaters that the state holds an annual lottery to decide who can float down it. The underground mine sponsored by Vancouver-based Sandfire Resources is on private land and would extract 15.3 million tons of copper-laden rock and waste over 15 years — roughly 440 tons a day. Environmentalists had sued over potential pollution from the mine and asked Bidegaray to reconsider it’s permit. Bidegaray's ruling leaves that permit in place for now. She asked the two sides in the case to submit legal briefs within 45 days to address what should happen next. State officials said the mine permit includes requirements that will protect the Smith River. They plan to appeal the ruling, Department of Environmental Quality Director Chris Dorrington said.
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

Montana marijuana sales total $73M so far this year

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s recreational cannabis sales through the first quarter of the market’s first year are outpacing projections and it’s not even tourism season yet. Montana providers have sold $72.9 million in cannabis products, including both medical and recreational, since the start of 2022, according to figures released April 6 by the Montana Department of Revenue. Recreational cannabis had its biggest month yet in March with nearly $15.9 million in sales. Medical sales came in at $9.8 million. To date, recreational cannabis sales have totaled more than $43.5 million, setting Montana on track to reach $174 million by the of...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Western News

Gunderson’s open cut law leaves neighbors in the dust

I read the story on the proposed Fire open cut mine near Libby with great interest and frustration. Libby Representative Steve Gunderson’s HB 599 is now paving the way for Thompson Contracting Inc. to develop a 14.4-acre gravel pit near his constituents’ homes, regardless of their concerns about noise, dust or water quality impacts. Honestly, the whole situation reminds me of Frankenstein: Dr. Frankenstein worked so hard to create something he could be proud of that he didn’t realize he created a monster. And just like in Frankenstein, if the cause of the suffering isn’t dealt with, it’s just going...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Cannabis regs move forward in Troy

Troy officials are drafting local regulations to allow at least one recreational cannabis shop in town. During a Wednesday work session last week, council members reviewed a drafted ordinance laying out regulations within city limits for Montana’s new adult-use retail marijuana industry. The city will be looking into a local sales tax option on marijuana sales. Proposed stipulations in the ordinance so far include limiting cannabis retailers to one shop per every 2,000 residents. Troy is home currently to less than 1,000, according to current U.S. Census data, which means the proposed quota currently would allow one cannabis shop in town. A...
TROY, MT
The Western News

State says Washington's wolf population grew 16% last year

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s wolf population grew in 2021 for the 13th consecutive year, showing a 16% increase from the previous year, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Saturday. As of Dec. 31, 2021, the department said there were 206 wolves in 33 packs in Washington. Nineteen of these were successful breeding pairs. This is up from 178 wolves in 29 packs and 16 breeding pairs in the 2020 count. “Washington’s wolves continue to progress toward recovery, with four new packs documented in four different counties of the state in 2021,” Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind said in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Western News

Libby stays water hookups at Cabinet Heights

Landowners looking to tap municipal water in the Cabinet Heights area will have to wait until the city main is replaced there to allow more flow to the housing development. Libby City Administrator Samuel Sikes has issued a moratorium on new hookups to the city's current 6-inch water main serving properties generally surrounding Cabinet View Golf Club’s front nine, due south of Libby. Sikes told the Libby City Council on Monday that area development so far has tapped out the main, leaving residents complaining of little or no water flow and otherwise sucking away critical resources for fire suppression. “Right now, there’s no...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Russell “Rusty” Bache, 71

Russell “Rusty” Bache, 71, passed away of natural causes on April 5, 2022, at his home. Rusty was born March 8, 1951, to Fred and Norma Bache in Kalispell. He grew up in Libby with his three younger siblings: Cora Lee, Kenny and Jody. He graduated in 1969 from Libby High School. Rusty was baptized March 27, 1971, and confirmed March 28, 1971. He married Rhonda Cole on April 1, 1971, and then joined the U.S. Navy as a dental technician on April 5, 1971. Rusty and Rhonda’s Naval adventures started at his first duty station in Puerto Rico. On July 13, 1975,...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

Gray wolf recovery significant in wildlife conservation

To the editor: Idaho and Montana’s successful recovery of the gray wolf was a significant achievement in species conservation. In less than ten years, not only were biological recovery targets for gray wolves met, they were exceeded. Unfortunately, delisting of the wolf has been mired in politics rather than informed by science. Last month, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland authored an editorial, devoid of facts but flushed with alarmist rhetoric, perpetuating the false narrative that Idaho and Montana’s wildlife management policies are driving gray wolves to extinction. What’s more, the Secretary disregarded both the spirit and procedure of the Endangered Species Act...
MONTANA STATE
The Western News

Opencut operations

MEIC’s Anne Hedges op-ed on the proposed Fire Pit as usual, uses misinformation, innuendos and half-truths and some important facts left out of her hatchet piece. HB599 intent was to streamline the permitting process for rural (not near residential areas), and high and dry (no water impact) opencut operations. Fire Pit is neither. MEIC groupies sent bulk emails only asking that legislators vote no on HB599, to leave the opencut law unchanged. Not one email suggested any credible alternative solutions; only “kill the bill.” HB599 made no changes that would allow companies like TCI, to make poor decisions to...
LIBBY, MT
The Western News

The Western News

Lincoln County, MT
45
Followers
80
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Western News, a twice weekly newspaper located in Libby, was one of the first Montana newspapers to go online - the first among smaller publications. The first online issue appeared in early Spring 1995 with our Spring and Summer Visitors Guide. The Western News reaches roughly 3,000 households with every edition and is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in our region. We cover southern Lincoln County, including Libby and Troy.

 https://thewesternnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy