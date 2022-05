It’s been just about two decades since indie darlings Animal Collective hit the scene… and they’ve managed to remain as innovative and resonant as ever. First making a name for themselves as standard-bearers of the sincerity and creativity of the early 2000s indie movement, landmark albums like Feels (2005), Strawberry Jam (2007), and Merriweather Post Pavilion (2009) put them on the map as trailblazers for popular music in the 21st century. More recently, albums like Painting With (2016) and Tangerine Reef (2018) have continued to be adored by critics and the band’s cult-following alike, while proving that the Baltimore-born quartet has only sharpened their chops over the years.

