ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

20 Lowest Paying Jobs In Shreveport

By Greg Atoms
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Shreveport area is still hearing about labor shortages every day. But as many economic experts have pointed out, there's really not a "labor shortage", there's a wage shortage. Financial newspaper Barron's wrote:. "A labor shortage...

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
99.9 KTDY

NASA Chimes in on Massive Fireball, Sonic Boom Over Louisiana

NASA has chimed in on the dozens of reports of a fireball (and the sonic boom that accompanied it) that appeared over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. According to a report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, "numerous" reports of a huge fireball falling from the sky came in from concerned residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barron
99.9 KTDY

Yes, Hammerhead Worms are in Louisiana and Acadiana [Video]

If you see a hammerhead worm, don't cut it in half because it regenerates and grows into two hammerhead worms doubling your nightmares. Hammerhead worms are currently bubbling up again on the internet. Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and more are all reporting about and "warning" the public about this "Invasive Species".
LOUISIANA STATE
Power 95.9

Major Retail Store Coming to Texarkana

It's been quite awhile since Texarkana has gotten a new major retail store but it's coming soon!. Texarkana will be home to Conn’s Home Plus, a national retail chain coming to the former Albertson's location in the Town West Shopping Center, adjacent to Ross Dress for Less at 2315 Richmond Road. Conn’s Home Plus, a Texas based company has been around for more than 130 years and employs some 4000 employees throughout the U.S. with more than 155 stores across 15 states, Conn’s Home Plus is best known for electronics, appliances, furniture, mattresses, computers, and fitness products. With the addition of the new store there’s hope that other retailers will move into the shopping center as well.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Kiss Country 93.7

Can You Believe It? Shreveport Demolition Delayed Due to Frisky Bats

It was barely ten days ago that we got the good news. The eyesore that is Shreveport's Fairgrounds Field would soon be gone. The legendary field had been abandoned for years and passersby on Interstate 20 have watched the one-time jewel of Shreveport sports slowly deteriorate, becoming, over a decade of disuse, a home not to wooden bats, but thousands of flying ones.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Will Host a Huge Networking Event for Small Biz Week

Let's face it: The last couple of years have not been kind to the small business owner. The hard working men and women who put in countless hours to make their entrepreneurial dreams come true are truly the backbone of this nation. Without the spirit that drives these so-called "mom-and-pop" operations - there simply wouldn't be a Walmart, McDonald's, or any of the wildly successful American companies we take for granted today.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy