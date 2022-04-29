ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

National Drug Takeback Day Is Saturday

By Will Althoff
 2 days ago

FL Attorney General Ashley Moody urging Floridians to dispose of any unused medication Saturday for National Drug Takeback Day.

Moody releasing a statement which states, "Unwanted or expired prescription drugs can fall into the wrong hands and fuel addiction, or even result in an overdose. Many people may not be aware of the dangers associated with unused prescriptions or how to properly dispose of medications. Drug take back days help inform the public about the dangers of opioid misuse and provide citizens with free, local and safe drop-off locations."

Floridians disposed more than 32,000 pounds of prescription drugs and other materials during last October's event.

The event runs Saturday from 10a-2p.

Find a list of drop-off locations by clicking here !

Tampa, FL
