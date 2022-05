Gary Neville and Roy Keane both believe Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring feats can make up for faults in his defensive game at Man Utd under Erik ten Hag next season. Ronaldo moved level with Heung-min Son in joint second in the Premier League goalscoring charts with his 17th of the season on Thursday, earning United a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday evening with what was his fifth strike in his last three games for the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO