ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Brewers host the Cubs to start 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Cubs (8-11, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-7, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (1-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -144, Cubs +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to start a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 12-7 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Brewers are 8-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has a 4-6 record in home games and an 8-11 record overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .344 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has a .269 batting average to rank fourth on the Brewers, and has four doubles and a home run. Willy Adames is 9-for-37 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Seiya Suzuki has five doubles and four home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 11-for-30 with a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .216 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .241 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cubs: Clint Frazier: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Reds play the Rockies after Pham's 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (3-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-9, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Connor Overton (0-0); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (2-0, 1.10 ERA, .92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take on the Colorado Rockies after Tommy Pham had four hits on...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

LINE: Cardinals -165, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. St. Louis is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL. Arizona is 9-12 overall...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Royals take down White Sox 5-2 after 3-run 10th

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau moving to Milwaukee bench Friday

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Jace Peterson is replacing Brosseau on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Peterson for 9.0 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,100...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Is Ian Happ’s strong start sustainable?

There was a time when Ian Happ was a “can’t miss” prospect after being taken ninth overall in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. The Chicago Cubs outfielder made his debut in 2017, hitting 24 long balls and driving in 68 runs while batting a respectable .253. However,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

LINE: Cardinals -185, Diamondbacks +156; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0. St. Louis has a 4-3 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Pirates and Padres play, winner takes 3-game series

San Diego Padres (14-8, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-11, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (3-0, 2.16 ERA, .88 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.62 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -195, Pirates +165; over/under is 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
Person
Willy Adames
Person
David Bote
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Alec Mills
numberfire.com

Rowdy Tellez hitting fifth Friday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Tellez is replacing Keston Hiura on first base and batting fifth. numberFire’s models project Tellez for 11.2 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,300 salary....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong leading off Friday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is leading off in Friday's series opener against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Wong was batting from the bottom third of the order in the previous two games because the Brewers were facing southpaws, but he's back in the leadoff spot for Friday's opener against a righty. Andrew McCutchen is batting cleanup and Hunter Renfroe is hitting sixth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Dodgers and Tigers play, winner secures 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (7-13, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (13-7, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Dodgers: Walker Buehler (2-1, 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -367, Tigers +291; over/under is 7...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Cubs bring road slide into matchup with the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (8-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-7, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-3, 6.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-0, 1.75 ERA, .74 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -203, Cubs +171; over/under is 7 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Era#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Chicago Cubs#Nl
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal batting leadoff for Cubs on Saturday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will handle second base responsibilities after Jonathan Villar was given Saturday night off. In a matchup against left-hander Eric Lauer, our models project Madrigal to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Mets take on the Phillies in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (11-11, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-6, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA, .76 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Rangers take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (10-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (7-14, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
The Associated Press

Athletics aim to avoid series sweep against the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (9-12, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (10-11, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -124, Athletics +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Blue Jays and Astros meet with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (11-10, second in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (14-8, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (1-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -153, Astros +130; over/under...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels Sunday

Los Angeles Angels (14-8, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-12, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 2.93 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104;...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Alfonso Rivas given a breather on Saturday

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rivas will sit out after Frank Schwindel was picked by the Cubs as today's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 14 batted balls this season, Rivas has produced a 7.1% barrel rate and a...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy