Blue Jays host the Astros to open 3-game series

Houston Astros (10-9, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-7, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Astros +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros to begin a three-game series.

Toronto has a 13-7 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. The Blue Jays have hit 26 total home runs to lead the AL.

Houston is 10-9 overall and 2-4 at home. The Astros are fourth in MLB play with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has two doubles and five home runs while hitting .309 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Michael Brantley is fifth on the Astros with a .290 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .200 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.