Houston, TX

Blue Jays host the Astros to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Houston Astros (10-9, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (13-7, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-1, 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 3.75 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Astros +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros to begin a three-game series.

Toronto has a 13-7 record overall and a 7-3 record at home. The Blue Jays have hit 26 total home runs to lead the AL.

Houston is 10-9 overall and 2-4 at home. The Astros are fourth in MLB play with 21 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has two doubles and five home runs while hitting .309 for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Michael Brantley is fifth on the Astros with a .290 batting average, and has three doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI. Yordan Alvarez is 10-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .200 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (blister), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Teoscar Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Earlier this week, a contest between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals turned ugly when a brawl broke out. New York’s J.D. Davis got hit earlier in the game on an unintentional pitch, but everyone knew retaliation was in store. In the bottom of the eighth, Mets reliever Yoan Lopez fired back, buzzing St. Louis designated hitter Nolan Arenado up-and-in.
LINE: Cardinals -185, Diamondbacks +156; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0. St. Louis has a 4-3 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.
Washington Nationals (7-16, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-7, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -181, Nationals +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San...
Philadelphia Phillies (11-11, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-6, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 4.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (3-0, 1.80 ERA, .76 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -185, Phillies +159; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK -- What a buzzkill. The Phillies' season-best, four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt Friday night when their high-priced lineup was no-hit by five New York Mets pitchers in a 3-0 loss at Citi Field. It was the 20th time in franchise history that the Phillies were...
Atlanta Braves (10-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (7-14, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves...
LINE: Mets -124, Phillies +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0. New York has a 6-2 record in home games and a 15-5 record overall. The Mets rank eighth in the NL with 18 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.
Seattle Mariners (11-10, third in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (12-8, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-0, .40 ERA, .85 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 1.78 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -119, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs.
Los Angeles Angels (14-8, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-12, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (2-1, 2.93 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (1-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -114, White Sox -104;...
The Houston Astros did not have their veteran outfielder in the lineup Friday nights in Toronto as Michael Brantley was scratched less than an hour before first pitch because of health and safety protocols. It sounds like Brantly may have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19, although no...
On Friday afternoon, theNew York Yankees took on the Kansas City Royals, posting 12 runs against them and allowing just two. The Bombers are currently on a seven-game winning streak and have won nine of their last 10. With Nestor Cortes on the mound, he recorded yet another efficient performance,...
Minnesota Twins (11-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-8, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (1-1, 2.45 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Minnesota Twins...
LINE: Cardinals -165, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. St. Louis is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL. Arizona is 9-12 overall...
Minnesota Twins (12-9, first in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-9, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Josh Winder (0-0, 3.48 ERA, .97 WHIP, five strikeouts); Rays: Josh Fleming (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Minnesota...
LINE: Braves -111, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers enter a matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of four games in a row. Texas is 6-14 overall and 2-9 at home. The Rangers have a 4-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
