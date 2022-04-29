ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (13-7, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-11, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA, .82 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0, 1.13 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series.

Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles has gone 8-5 at home and 13-7 overall. The Angels have gone 8-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has a .300 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has three doubles and four home runs. Gavin Sheets is 8-for-31 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has three doubles and two home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .188 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Angels: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Robert: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

