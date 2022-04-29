Marlins play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (11-8, second in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (10-8, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Matt Brash (1-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 5.87 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -116, Marlins -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Seattle Mariners to begin a three-game series.

Miami is 10-8 overall and 4-3 in home games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .370.

Seattle is 11-8 overall and 7-2 in home games. The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.00.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, two triples and four home runs while hitting .308 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 10-for-32 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ty France has three doubles and five home runs for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .240 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Marco Gonzales: day-to-day (wrist), Paul Sewald: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.