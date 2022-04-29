ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-7, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -185, Diamondbacks +156; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has a 4-3 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Arizona has a 5-7 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has a .354 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has five doubles and five home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-41 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Cooper Hummel has a double, two home runs and six RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .220 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

875K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
