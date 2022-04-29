ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays leads Orioles against the Red Sox following 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Boston Red Sox (8-12, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (6-12, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-1, 4.85 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -145, Orioles +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Boston Red Sox after Austin Hays had four hits against the Yankees on Thursday.

Baltimore has a 3-3 record at home and a 6-12 record overall. The Orioles are 0-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has gone 3-4 in home games and 8-12 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .344 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins ranks second on the Orioles with six extra base hits (three doubles, a triple and two home runs). Hays is 12-for-37 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has three home runs, two walks and nine RBI while hitting .277 for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-38 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .220 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: day-to-day (neck), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

