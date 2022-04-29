ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants play the Nationals in first of 3-game series

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Nationals (6-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-6, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, one strikeout); Giants: Alex Wood (2-0, 2.51 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -221, Nationals +183; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 5-3 at home and 13-6 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .306 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 6-15 record overall and a 3-11 record at home. The Nationals are 0-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .246 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 10-for-29 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with three home runs while slugging .414. Cesar Hernandez is 11-for-41 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .196 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

MLB
