The Wise Drive: ATVs on Public Roads

Let’s see how fast your car needs to be in order to outrun a cop. The cops have been rolling around in some pretty cool cars since the late 1960s. Over time, police cruisers got faster though the civilian models were almost always quicker because of budgetary constraints. Two particular models have been brought to the spotlight for the authority service car industry. While one of these cars, the Charger, has been tested at tracks across the country with exciting results. Ford's Explorer is the second vehicle, and because it's an SUV, the performance attributes are typically overlooked. So what happens when you put a police-issued Ford Explorer up against one of America's best sports cars? How fast does your car have to be to outrun the cops?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO