There's an expansive sandbar on the Emerald Coast of Florida with sparkling shallow waters where people enjoy cooling off and partying hard!. Despite not really being an island, the Crab Island is located in Destin, Florida. After sand drifted from the Gulf of Mexico, the once island turned into an exciting place for visitors to gather in the knee-deep ocean, enjoy food... and, of course, adult beverages.

DESTIN, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO