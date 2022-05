Madison Square Garden is primarily known as the home of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers and St. John’s Red Storm, but it’s also known as the venue where boxing champions are made. Over the years, the historic arena has hosted major fights like Ali-Frazier I and Joshua-Ruiz I while also welcoming champions such as Gennadiy Golovkin and Joe Louis. While the crowds at Madison Square Garden have seen a lot over the years, they’ve never seen anything quite like this. For the first time in history, two women headline a boxing event at the venue.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO