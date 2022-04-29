Law & Order - Episode 21....

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
NewsBreak
NewsOne

Plea Deal Rejected In George Floyd's Death

Prosecutors revealed that they offered plea deals to former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, according to NBC News. The specifics of the deals were not revealed by lead prosecutor Matthew Frank, but it was revealed that the defendants rejected their deals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pymnts

Nevada Man Charged in 20-Count Fraudulent Check Indictment

A Las Vegas grand jury on Wednesday (April 20) indicted Michael Zeto, 76, of Las Vegas on 20 counts of using fraudulent checks to steal money from victims’ bank accounts, charging him with wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release Friday (April 22).
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Hunt for murder suspect Casey Cole White and corrections officer missing after leaving courthouse as car found abandoned

COPS are searching for a county corrections officer and a murder suspect who went missing on Friday morning after leaving a detention center and heading to the courthouse. The assistant director of corrections Vicki White left the Alabama jail with inmate Casey Cole White, officials reported. The inmate and officer are not related.
TODAY.com

FBI joins search for missing corrections officer, alleged killer

The search grows for an alleged killer, Casey White, and the corrections officer, Vicky White, who walked him out of an Alabama jail. Authorities believe evidence points to that Deputy White, who is not related to the prisoner, could have assisted in the escape. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Sunday TODAY.May 1, 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
spoilertv.com

FBI - Episode 4.20 - Ghost From The Past - Press Release

THE TEAM HUNTS DOWN A KILLER WHO IS USING DRUG MULES TO EXPLOIT AIRPORT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS AFTER A TSA AGENT IS MURDERED, ON “FBI,” TUESDAY, MAY 10. “Ghost from the Past” – The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints. Also, OA struggles to cope with the aftermath of the sarin gas exposure and the 10th anniversary of his army friend’s death in Afghanistan, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

FBI: Most Wanted - Episode 3.20 - Greatest Hits - Press Release

THE TEAM SEARCHES FOR A MURDERER RECREATING THE CHILLING KILLINGS OF A NOTORIOUS ‘80s MOBSTER, ON “FBI: MOST WANTED,” TUESDAY, MAY 10. “Greatest Hits” – The team searches for a murderer recreating the chilling killings of a notorious ‘80s mobster, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
