Law & Order - Episode 21....

THE TEAM HUNTS DOWN A KILLER WHO IS USING DRUG MULES TO EXPLOIT AIRPORT SECURITY CHECKPOINTS AFTER A TSA AGENT IS MURDERED, ON “FBI,” TUESDAY, MAY 10. “Ghost from the Past” – The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints. Also, OA struggles to cope with the aftermath of the sarin gas exposure and the 10th anniversary of his army friend’s death in Afghanistan, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Comments / 0