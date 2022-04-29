The Rookie - Episode 4.21...

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. Twelve years ago on April 1st, 2010 Fringe aired its fifteenth episode of its second season titled ‘Peter’. It was a key episode of the show that finally explained Peter Bishop’s backstory and redefined the status quo of the characters relationships with one another. The show had been building up to this episode for nearly two years. Which started with some (not always very subtle) hints early in the first season and culminated in the previous episode where Olivia confronts Walter that she knows Peter is from a parallel universe.

