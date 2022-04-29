ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Rookie - Episode 4.21...

spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergeant Grey supports Officer Nolan’s desire to become a training officer and...

gallery.spoilertv.com

TVLine

The Rookie Meets The FBI Trainee: Grade Part 1 of the ABC Spinoff Pilot

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s The Rookie this Sunday aired Part 1 of a backdoor spinoff pilot, about Simone Clark aka the oldest FBI trainee (played by Claws‘ Niecy Nash). What’s your knee-jerk reaction to this potential offshoot? Part 1 of the planted spinoff pilot, titled “Simone,” opened with Nolan and Chen investigating suspicious activity at a power station in Griffith Park. Surveying the premises, Nolan spotted a bomb, and they both darted outside just as the device went boom.  In the aftermath, the FBI arrived on the scene  — in the form of Agent Matthew Garza (played...
spoilertv.com

Throwback Thursday - Fringe – Peter

Throwback Thursday is a weekly article in which we look back at our favorite TV episodes from the past. Twelve years ago on April 1st, 2010 Fringe aired its fifteenth episode of its second season titled ‘Peter’. It was a key episode of the show that finally explained Peter Bishop’s backstory and redefined the status quo of the characters relationships with one another. The show had been building up to this episode for nearly two years. Which started with some (not always very subtle) hints early in the first season and culminated in the previous episode where Olivia confronts Walter that she knows Peter is from a parallel universe.
#Mother S Day
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Is Hetty Actress Linda Hunt Returning to the Show?

There’s been a lot of focus on the “NCIS” franchise’s flagship show this season, as the cast saw major turnover, especially given Mark Harmon‘s departure. However, in the beloved spin-off, “NCIS: Los Angeles,” fans are worried about another staple character. We haven’t seen Hetty Lange since the season 13 premiere. However, finally, showrunners confirmed that the Special Operations Manager will return in season 14.
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party

Name a more loyal housewife than Dolores Catania. I’ll wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has proven over her last 5 seasons on the show that she is ride or die for the ones she loves. She’s even besties and business partners with ex-husband, Frank Catania. And this season, she let him move […] The post Dolores Catania Reveals Wasn’t Invited To Teresa’s Giudice’s Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
TVLine

Tony Winner Robert Morse, Who Played Mad Men's Bert Cooper, Dead at 90

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Tony Award winner Robert Morse, best known to TV audiences for his role as Bertram Cooper on AMC’s Mad Men, has died at the age of 90, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My good pal Bobby Morse has passed away at age 90. A huge talent and a beautiful spirit,” The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story co-creator Larry Karaszewski wrote on Twitter. “Sending love to his son Charlie [and] daughter Allyn. Had so much fun hanging with Bobby over the years — filming...
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
digitalspy.com

The Resident star's season 5 exit confirmed

The Resident spoilers follow. A newly introduced character on Fox's medical drama The Resident has left the show. TVLine reports that Miles Fowler, who plays newbie Trevor, has exited the series only seven months after his character made his debut in scrubs. The actor's last episode as a doctor at...
TV SERIES

