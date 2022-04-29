Aston Martin no faster at Imola despite double-points F1 finish - Krack

Covered in Azzurro California with Alcantara Nero interior, this has $145k in factory options!. Ferrari is a brand most defined by its incredible performance, design language, and distinctive style, which sets the scene for every car from their factory. Some of the most famous points in motorsport history were presented by a boldly colored Ferrari racing car, making the name virtually synonymous with F1. The 488 Pista Spyder is a particularly iconic car because much of the technological innovations that accompany the vehicle came from things learned in racing. So, of course, this supercar is a high-tech performance legend that deserves a great owner who will appreciate its beauty. This example has only 345 miles on the clock and is ready for your collection.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO