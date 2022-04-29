Elite League Play-offs: Cardiff Devils 'want to write ending of own story'

Leeds have confirmed Stuart Dallas broke his leg against Manchester City and faces a “lengthy period” on the sidelines.The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international quickly became a fan favourite and key figure after joining from Brentford in 2015.Relegation-threatened Leeds are now reeling from the news that Dallas will be out for the remainder of the season following a 50-50 challenge with Jack Grealish in Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Elland Road.“Stuart Dallas faces a lengthy period out of action due to a femoral fracture sustained in yesterday’s Premier League game with Manchester City,” a club statement read.“Stuart was kept overnight at Leeds...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO