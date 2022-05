We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Just the other day Google released the first Beta version of Android 13 which comes with some new animations for the media controls. One of these is a wavy, squiggly line that is part of the progress bar on the Android 13 media controls. Esper's Mishaal Rahman revealed what this animation looks like by including it in a tweet. He also pointed out that there are more color/theme options in the Pixel's Wallpaper & Style app.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO