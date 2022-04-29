Two homes damaged in fire in Kahala area

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officers responded to a shooting Saturday night in Waimanalo that left a 19-year-old man dead. A witness reported seeing a man outside of Shima's Market fall to the ground after hearing a gunshot. The witness was sitting in her car at the time of the incident and reported she did not see anyone else in the area.

