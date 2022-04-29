ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Two homes damaged in fire in Kahala area

KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu firefighters took over an hour to put out the blaze, that reportedly moved...

www.kitv.com

KITV.com

Bodyboarder pronounced dead off Kahala Beach identified

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Medical Examiner identified the bodyboarder who died Wednesday off Waialae Beach Park as 44-year-old Robert Szymanski of Honolulu. Just before 5 p.m. on April 27, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
KITV.com

19-year-old dies after shooting at Shima's Market in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officers responded to a shooting Saturday night in Waimanalo that left a 19-year-old man dead. A witness reported seeing a man outside of Shima's Market fall to the ground after hearing a gunshot. The witness was sitting in her car at the time of the incident and reported she did not see anyone else in the area.
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

UPDATE: 11-month-old Big Island infant found

HILO (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos. According to police, her father Randall Santos ll left Wailoa State Park with Alixea on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. in a silver Nissan Quest van possibly bearing the license plate ZBU564.
PAHOA, HI
KHON2

Officials identify teen who died with apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 23, police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died with an apparent gunshot wound. The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed on Thursday that the victim is Suliasi Pakileata of Honolulu. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at around 7:45 p.m. and the patient was pronounced dead at the parking […]
HONOLULU, HI

