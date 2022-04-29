Two homes damaged in fire in Kahala area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Medical Examiner identified the bodyboarder who died Wednesday off Waialae Beach Park as 44-year-old Robert Szymanski of Honolulu. Just before 5 p.m. on April 27, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a 911 call for a missing bodyboarder off Kahala Beach.
HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4)--Hawaii Island police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating additional suspects —two women and a man—in a custodial interference investigation involving an 11-month-old infant, Alixea Fernanadez-Santos. Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos. Monika Santos,...
MAALAEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man and woman are dead Sunday after a truck collided into their parked car on a Maui road. Maui Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were asleep in a 2003 Nissan Sentra parked on the shoulder of North Kihei Road. On Monday,...
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officers responded to a shooting Saturday night in Waimanalo that left a 19-year-old man dead. A witness reported seeing a man outside of Shima's Market fall to the ground after hearing a gunshot. The witness was sitting in her car at the time of the incident and reported she did not see anyone else in the area.
HILO (KITV4) – Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 11-month-old Alixea Fernandez- Santos. According to police, her father Randall Santos ll left Wailoa State Park with Alixea on Saturday at around 3:35 p.m. in a silver Nissan Quest van possibly bearing the license plate ZBU564.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On April 23, police opened a second-degree murder investigation after a 19-year-old man died with an apparent gunshot wound. The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed on Thursday that the victim is Suliasi Pakileata of Honolulu. Honolulu EMS responded to the incident at around 7:45 p.m. and the patient was pronounced dead at the parking […]
The Crisis, Outreach, Response and Engagement or CORE Program aims to address homelessness on Oahu. The program has helped over 100 individuals in a four-month span, but crews are starting to notice an alarming trend.
