Shortage of Materials in German Manufacturing Eases Slightly - Ifo

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - A shortage of materials in the German manufacturing industry has eased slightly, the Ifo economic institute said on Friday after it surveyed 2,000...

Reuters

Russian gas supplies resume to Poland - operator data

April 27 (Reuters) - Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed on Wednesday. Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour at 0622 CET...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE

