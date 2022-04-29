ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers. It finally came on Sunday, and he made the most of it. Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy