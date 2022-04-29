Read full article on original website
Related
JUCO DE commit Jaden Jones enjoys OV, ready to arrive at Florida State
This was Jones' first gameday visit to Tallahassee and clearly, it lived up to expectations.
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims announced Sunday that he plans to enter the transfer portal, which opens Dec. 5. “It
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers. It finally came on Sunday, and he made the most of it. Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in...
Ja Morant gets triple-double, gives Grizzlies win at MSG
Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high-tying 14 assists.
Ja Morant credits Derrick Rose for paving the way for athletic NBA point guards
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's hOT Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tiger point guard etched his name in the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between...
