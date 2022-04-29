ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Plenty of tantalizing possibilities in Round 2 of NFL draft

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nsO7_0fNrODrl00

Georgia's defense dominated the first round of the NFL draft 3 1/2 months after whipping Alabama in the national championship game.

The surprising part was that linebacker Nakobe Dean wasn't among the Bulldogs whose names were called Thursday night.

Dean, who watched a half dozen of his ex-teammates selected in the first round, is among the top prospects on the board Friday night in Round 2.

At 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds, Dean is smaller than some personnel evaluators prefer, but his coverage skills, speed and toughness could make him an ideal fit for a team in today’s pass-heavy NFL.

The first round began and ended with selections from the Bulldogs' defense and included three of their teammates in between, breaking the record of four set by Miami in 2004 and matched by Florida State in 2006.

Defensive end Travon Walker was taken first overall by Jacksonville. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis went No. 13 to Philadelphia. Green Bay took linebacker Quay Walker with pick No. 22 and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28. Minnesota capped Round 1 by selecting safety Lewis Cine.

Plus, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, who transferred from Georgia to Florida State for his final season last year, went 26th to the New York Jets.

The spotlight in Round 2 Friday night will be on Dean and Liberty's Malik Willis, considered the passer with the most upside in this year's otherwise thin crop of college quarterbacks.

For the first time since 2013, when Buffalo drafted E.J. Manuel with the 16th pick, only one quarterback was drafted in the first round Thursday night.

The Steelers, who lost Ben Roethlisberger to retirement this offseason, selected Pitt's Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick, meaning all he'll have to do is move to the other side of the teams' shared practice facility.

Other QBs who could go in Rounds 2 or 3 Friday night include Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral of Ole Miss.

No running backs were selected in Round 1, and the highest regarded prospect on the board is Iowa State's Breece Hall, who scored 56 touchdowns for the Cyclones, including five of at least 70 yards.

Other top-flight running backs include Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State, Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M and Dameon Pierce of Florida.

Among the best available players in Day 2 regardless of position is former Colorado State star Trey McBride, the Mackey Award winner as the nation's top tight end. McBride credits his two moms — Kate McBride and her partner Jen — for his nurtured upbringing that allowed him to reach the cusp of his dream to play in the NFL.

“He's an easy one to like,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He's going to be a solid starter for a long time.”

Other prospects to keep an eye on Friday night include Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann, a native of Austria, who only switched from tight end two years ago, and pass rushers Boye Mafe of Minnesota and Arnold Ebiketie of Penn State.

The NFL draft kicked off in Las Vegas and featured a whopping nine trades. Two more prominent wide receivers switched teams with Tennessee’s A.J. Brown and Baltimore’s Marquise Brown getting swapped during a dizzying stretch of the NFL draft.

The Ravens traded Marquise Brown and the 100th overall pick to Arizona for the 23rd pick in the draft. Then the Titans dealt A.J. Brown to Philadelphia for the 18th and 101st picks.

The Browns were the latest big-name receivers to move this offseason, following Green Bay’s trade of Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Kansas City’s deal that sent Tyreek Hill to Miami.

The first round featured a record-tying six receivers selected, all in the first 18 selections, beginning with USC's Drake London to Atlanta with the eighth overall pick.

Some pass catchers available Friday include Alabama's John Metchie III, who tore his left ACL in the SEC championship game, and Georgia's George Pickens, who tore his right ACL in spring drills last season.

Two small-school prospects are Skyy Moore of Western Michigan and Christian Watson of North Dakota State, who shined at the Senior Bowl.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mocking the second round of the 2022 NFL draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and thanks to some surprising trades, and decisions, it was certainly one to remember. How might the second round of the 2022 NFL draft play out? Well, if the first round was any indication, we really have absolutely no idea. Looking back at my own predictive mock for the first round, I got three selections right. Three, out of 32. I was not a math major in college, but I know that is not a great percentage.
NFL
The Game Haus

2022 NFL Draft Results

The 2022 NFL Draft has started. Come here to see all of the 2022 NFL Draft Picks. Here are the 2022 NFL Draft results. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Mississippi State. 16 Washington Commanders Jahan Dotson WR Penn State. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson OG/C Boston College. 18...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Jermaine Johnson
Cincy Jungle

Best players available entering Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

32 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft have come and gone. Nine offensive linemen, six receivers, but just one quarterback are off the board as we head into Rounds 2 and 3. After making Daxton Hill the newest member of their secondary, the Cincinnati Bengals might dip their toes in that position group again Friday night. They still have a needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, interior offensive line, and maybe a pass-catcher or two. Barring any trades, they have the 63rd and 95th picks this evening—the 31st pick in both rounds.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#Nfl Network#American Football#Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Draft 2022: Best day 3 draft fits for Isaiah Spiller

In a surprising turn of events, day two of the NFL draft has come and passed, and heralded Aggies running back, Isaiah Spiller has yet to be selected. Day 2 of the draft saw six running backs go off the board, including suprising selections like Tyrion Davis-Price and Rachaad White, who were ranked much lower than Spiller by media draft experts, but Spiller sat unselected. As day 3 is ready to begin, Spiller shouldn’t be waiting long to hear his name called, so which teams could still use a running back where Spiller could fit in the 4th round and make the...
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaytradition.com

2022 NFL Draft: Lucky No. 7 continues for B1G in Round 4

The B1G continues to be stuck on the No. 7. In the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the B1G had 7 players selected to open the event on Saturday afternoon. The league also had 7 picks in each of the first three rounds. Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Yardbarker

Introducing Broncos' Nine-Strong 2022 NFL Draft Class

The Denver Broncos just climbed the mountain that is the NFL draft. Now at the summit, GM George Paton can look down on his feat and what the scouting department accomplished with another strong draft class. All in, the Broncos drafted nine players. Paton maneuvered in the draft, as he...
DENVER, CO
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy