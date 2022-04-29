ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak.

The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Predators are 16-7-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Matt Duchene with 43.

Nashville knocked off Arizona 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Phil Kessel has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Duchene leads the Predators with 43 goals and has 85 points. Filip Forsberg has 12 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.9 goals per game with an .865 save percentage.

Predators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed), Juuse Saros: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

First Round Schedule of Avalanche vs. Predators

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Nashville Predators in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After claiming the top seed in the Western Conference, the Avalanche will have home-ice advantage. The matchup between the Avalanche and Predators begins with Game 1 taking place on Tuesday, May 3 at Ball Arena with a scheduled 7:30 p.m. MT puck drop.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Nick Ritchie
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Christian Fischer
Person
Andrew Ladd
Person
Phil Kessel
Person
Jay Beagle
FOX Sports

Seattle takes on San Jose on 4-game losing streak

LINE: Kraken -121, Sharks +100; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to stop its four-game losing streak when the Kraken take on San Jose. The Kraken are 13-35-0 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging just 4.4 assists per game. Vince Dunn leads the team with 28 total assists.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Arizona Coyotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy