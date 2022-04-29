Arizona hosts Nashville on 7-game home slide

Nashville Predators (45-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (24-50-7, eighth in the Central)

Glendale, Arizona; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +229, Predators -284; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Nashville looking to break its seven-game home losing streak.

The Coyotes are 9-12-4 in division play. Arizona averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The Predators are 16-7-2 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Matt Duchene with 43.

Nashville knocked off Arizona 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with 28 goals and has 63 points. Phil Kessel has 9 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Duchene leads the Predators with 43 goals and has 85 points. Filip Forsberg has 12 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.9 goals per game with an .865 save percentage.

Predators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body), Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Christian Fischer: out (lower-body), Dysin Mayo: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle), Lawson Crouse: out (hand), Andrew Ladd: day to day (lower body), Clayton Keller: out for season (lower-body).

Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed), Juuse Saros: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .