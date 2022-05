This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. The 20th century brought to us some of the most interesting and innovative architectural minds of all time, people like Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright. But not all projects designed in the last century were lauded, and not all of their designers became stars. Many of the sometimes strange, sinisterly angular, or oddly curved structures - and the avant-garde ideas behind them - never really took off and were largely left out of today’s textbooks. But that doesn’t mean they were totally forgotten.

