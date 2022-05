A driver in California has been arrested after she allegedly crashed into a police SUV, setting it on fire and injuring three officers.Witnesses say the California Highway Patrol vehicle was parked on Interstate 105 in Downey, diverting traffic away from an earlier accident, when the out-of-control driver sped into it at about 1.30am on Thursday.“The driver applied no brakes and went straight into the CHP car, all four wheels off the ground,” Robert Martinez, who witnessed the crash, told CBS Los Angeles. “That car flipped, CHP stood on the ground, and shortly after is when the CHP car went up...

