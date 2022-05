You will struggle to navigate an article about Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano without encountering the words “biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing”, or some variation thereof. They have featured in these very pages and will again before the clash has its conclusion.There’s good reason for that: the words are the most straightforward, accurate way to sum up this Saturday night’s main event at Madison Square Garden.The very fact that – for the first time ever – a women’s bout is headlining a card at the iconic New York City venue, one whose history is inextricably intertwined with...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO