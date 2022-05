Entering Thursday's action, New York Mets batters had been hit by a pitch an MLB-high 19 times. The next-closest group in team HBPs is the Baltimore Orioles at 13. After days of airing out their frustration with the discrepancy and perceived targeting of their hitters, the Mets may finally see the league take some steps to address their concerns. At the very least, the club will be meeting with MLB brass on Friday.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO