Philadelphia, PA

Phillies bring win streak into game against the Mets

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (10-10, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (14-5, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA, .88 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35 ERA, .91 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -116, Phillies -104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the New York Mets.

New York has gone 5-2 in home games and 14-5 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .389 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 8-5 record in home games and a 10-10 record overall. The Phillies have gone 1-3 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads New York with four home runs while slugging .493. Brandon Nimmo is 6-for-27 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 6-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: J.D. Davis: day-to-day (left ankle), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

