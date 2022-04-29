ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington takes on New York, aims to end 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Capitals (44-25-12, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (51-24-6, second in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -111, Capitals -109; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup with New York as losers of three straight games.

The Rangers are 15-9-1 against division opponents. New York is ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

The Capitals are 16-8-1 against the rest of their division. Washington is 10th in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 50.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 52 goals, adding 25 assists and recording 77 points. Artemi Panarin has 12 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 50 goals and has 90 points. Lars Eller has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Capitals: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrew Copp: day to day (lower-body), Artemi Panarin: day to day (upper-body).

Capitals: Alex Ovechkin: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

