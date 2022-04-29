ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo hosts Chicago after shootout victory

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (28-42-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (31-39-11, fifth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -130, Blackhawks +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 in a shootout.

The Sabres are 16-18-6 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances.

The Blackhawks are 14-21-5 on the road. Chicago has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 19.3% of chances.

In their last meeting on March 28, Buffalo won 6-5. Victor Olofsson scored a team-high two goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 67 total points for the Sabres, 37 goals and 30 assists. Olofsson has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Collin Delia leads the Blackhawks with a plus-zero in seven games this season. Patrick Kane has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Cody Eakin: out (illness).

Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

