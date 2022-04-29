ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Alphawave's Stock Down as Delayed Results Fail to Excite

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) -Alphawave, the chip technology company whose shares have lost 60% since listing a year ago, said it had made a good start to the year, with bookings of over $30 million in the first quarter. However its shares, which have struggled since it floated in London in...

UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ipo#Kpmg#Reuters#Gmt#Openfive#Canadian#Tsmc#Jefferies#Financial Times
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Verizon loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers in first quarter

April 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc lost fewer-than-expected monthly phone subscribers in the first quarter, a sign the wireless carrier is benefiting from its hefty investments in expanding 5G services and new broadband networks. The company on Friday reported a loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers in the quarter,...
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Boeing CEO talks China crash, 737 Max jet after 1Q loss

BA THE BOEING CO. 154.46 -12.46 -7.46%. In a letter accompanying first quarter earnings results, Calhoun acknowledged the loss of the 123 passengers and nine crew members who were killed after China Eastern Airlines flight MU 5735 crashed into a hillside in Southern China. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Sanctions Tighten Screws on Russia's Sovcomflot as Ship Insurers Cut Cover

LONDON (Reuters) - Western ship insurers are terminating cover for Russia's leading shipping company Sovcomflot as multiple sanctions start to bite, companies involved say, adding to the growing challenges for the state-owned company and Moscow's efforts to export oil and gas. Russia's maritime sector is seeing the wind down of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Stocks Higher On Tech Boost, Meta, Apple, Ford And Teladoc In Focus - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, April 28:. 1. -- Stock Futures Power Higher On Tech Sentiment; Dollar Nears 20-Year Peak. U.S. equity futures roared higher Thursday, powered by surging tech stock sentiment ahead of Apple's closely-watch second quarter earnings later today, as investors tracked a relentless climb for the dollar and a modest move higher in Treasury bond yields ahead of a key reading of domestic growth prior to the start of trading.
STOCKS

