ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Children’s book about Rush Limbaugh aims to teach kids importance of First Amendment

By Brian Flood
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

Heroes of Liberty will release a children’s book about late talk radio icon Rush Limbaugh next month, the latest in a series of biographies for youngsters that teach traditional conservative values through the stories of American heroes. The Limbaugh installment is designed to teach kids the importance of free speech and...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Sarah Palin wrote the Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook but in today's GOP she's a "relic of the past"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Before there was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene or Rep. Lauren Boebert — before former President Donald Trump launched the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign — there was former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who is competing in a race to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat once held by the late Rep. Don Young. A Palin victory in that congressional election is far from a done deal; she is facing a lot of competition. But Palin was certainly an influential figure in her party, and journalist Joanna Weiss examines that influence in an article published by Politico on April 24.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Rush Limbaugh
Person
Alexander Hamilton
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Thomas Sowell
Person
John Wayne
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
Daily Mail

'If Jesus Christ was alive today he'd be called a groomer and a socialist': MSNBC analyst and former Bush advisor causes uproar with bizarre outburst

MSNBC analyst Matthew Dowd claimed on-air Wednesday that if Jesus Christ were alive today, he would be called a 'groomer.'. The former Bush campaign advisor made the statement on 'Deadline: White House' during a discussion about 'groomer' accusations against a Michigan state senator. 'I have said this before, and I'll...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Fox News Digital#Heroes Of Liberty
Fox News

Kilmeade: George Orwell's dystopian society becoming a reality with Biden's latest action

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade warned viewers on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime" about President Biden's new department, the "Disinformation Government Board." BRIAN KILMEADE: In his classic novel "1984," George Orwell warned the world of the dangers of government addicted to power. One where the narrative was controlled by the state and the people were forced to bend a knee. Truth-telling became the cardinal sin of Orwell's dystopian state, where a power hungry state reigned in on shutting down free speech and was all guided by what Orwell termed the Ministry of Truth. A propaganda branch of the state, in his book, whose priority was to control all forms of public information where industries like journalism, entertainment and art were all controlled by Big Brother, and the state told you what the truth was actually in their mind, which was the truth accepted. Now, the people had no say in any of it. They were forced to listen and they were forced to follow. Now, Orwell's book was meant as a warning to the world that this kind of society could become reality under the wrong people if the wrong people were in charge. But, it looks like the Biden administration is taking Orwell's work not as a warning, but as their own manual. Now, yesterday, the White House announced a brand new department called the Disinformation Governance Board. I'm not kidding. A board aimed toward tackling disinformation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

Katie Pavlich: Biden's disinformation chief belongs on Broadway, not in a government job

Katie Pavlich gave her take on the leader of the Disinformation Governance Board on ‘The Five.’. KATIE PAVLICH: The fact that there is even a position like this proves that the government is far too bloated and that they just think they can create all of these positions that aren't the government's role, first of all, but certainly shouldn't be funded by taxpayers through the government for them to do this. This woman has spent a ton of time on TikTok, which is the Chinese Communist Party's largest espionage tool in the world. I find that an interesting thing, given her experience, according to the press secretary, of bringing a lot of perspective on disinformation to this job when she spent so much time on TikTok engaging on that platform. Seems to me she belongs on Broadway, not in a government job and it also proves that the White House just isn't really reading the room. The Department of Homeland Security is not reading the room.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy