Joshua Flores was only weeks away from finishing the application process for the U.S. Naval Academy when disaster struck. The Northpoint Christian High School senior snapped his collarbone in half last August during a football tackle drill. Faced with a January deadline to have the application completed, Flores had yet to complete the hardest part of the application - the rigorous candidate fitness assessment where he would have to complete a shuttle run, crunches, pull-ups, push-ups, basketball throw, and 1-mile run.

SOUTHAVEN, MS ・ 6 HOURS AGO