AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Sales Top Estimates, Keeps Overall 2022 Forecasts

By Pushkala Aripaka, Natalie Grover
International Business Times
 2 days ago

AstraZeneca on Friday beat first-quarter sales and profit expectations, helped by higher than expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, a product the company has forecast will see a sharp decline over the course of the year. The vaccine recorded $1.15 billion in sales in the quarter, the majority of...

