Nashville, TN

Cougars Prepare for Final Outdoor Event Before Conference Championships

siuecougars.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - The SIUE track and field teams head to Nashville, Tennessee, for a two-day meet, their final competition before the...

siuecougars.com

The Big Lead

Tee Morant Gave One Local Minnesota News Channel a Very Colorful Interview After the Grizzlies Series Win

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, 114-106. With the victory the Grizzlies advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history and the for the first time since 2015. After the game ESPN's Malika Andrews interviewed Ja Morant with his father, Tee Morant, and Karl-Anthony Towns ' father, Karl Towns Sr. The two basketball dads became famous friends during the series and had a bet that the loser's father would have to wear the jersey of the winning son.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayden Peevy to sign with Tennessee Titans

The NFL draft is over, and despite a great career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Jayden Peevy went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that the former Aggie would be signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Peavy will have the opportunity to play with former Aggie Ryan Tannehill, and will join a fierce defensive front in Music City. If his play for the Titans reflects his time in Aggieland, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Titans team with eyes on another deep playoff run. We’ll be rooting for Jayden as his NFL journey begins. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
NASHVILLE, TN

