Cougars Prepare for Final Outdoor Event Before Conference Championships

The NFL draft is over, and despite a great career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Jayden Peevy went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that the former Aggie would be signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Peavy will have the opportunity to play with former Aggie Ryan Tannehill, and will join a fierce defensive front in Music City. If his play for the Titans reflects his time in Aggieland, he'll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Titans team with eyes on another deep playoff run. We'll be rooting for Jayden as his NFL journey begins.

