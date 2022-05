The Great Resignation has made it clear that workers have more choices than ever. And the latest U.S. job numbers indicate that the demand for workers is the highest in decades. In such a competitive market for talent, smart business leaders know they must do whatever it takes to keep the good colleagues they already have. To retain our employees, we need to make sure we understand each of them as individuals--what motivates them, what they're passionate about, and how they're feeling. And we need to see to it that their work experiences reflect their needs and desires.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO