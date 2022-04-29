Artist Spotlight: Hannah Schoner

It says something about Spiritualized’s latest album, Everything Was Beautiful, that even with nine musicians onstage, their live incarnation very much performs a bare-bones version of its contents. Frontman Jason Pierce more-or-less set out his musical stall in the late 80s, while in his previous band Spacemen 3 – its pitch is in an area bound on one side by garage rock and droning psychedelia and on the other by gospel and blues – and has essentially spent the intervening 35 years either augmenting it or stripping it down: with its cast of 30 musicians, its strings, brass and “chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry”, Everything Was Beautiful falls into the augmenting category, alongside 2001’s Let It Come Down and the most celebrated Spiritualized album of all, 1997’s Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO