Progress towards MVESD's energy project

Click here to read the full article. In 2021, 48 percent of Hansbrands’ electricity usage came from renewable sources and 92 percent of waste was diverted from landfills. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMango Inks Sustainability-Linked Finance DealLVMH Invests in Low-Carbon PackagingEastman Closing in on Molecular Recycling Facility SiteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO