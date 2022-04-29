ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave Valley, AZ

Progress towards MVESD's energy project

By FRED MAYSON, the Daily News
Mohave Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOHAVE VALLEY — While one local school district looks to build teacher housing, another hopes to save millions of dollars through an energy overhaul. The Mohave Valley Elementary School District is about halfway through planning an energy savings design agreement with Schneider Electric. The agreement is expected to...

mohavedailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A new tidal turbine generates as much power as 12 solar panels

A Canadian renewable energies company dubbed Idenergie has unveiled a new hydrokinetic design turbine that harnesses power from flowing water and converts it to electricity. With countries looking to switch away from fossil fuels, there is a need to develop means to tap into renewable energy sources. While solar panels and wind turbines have been put to the task in most use cases, both systems have limitations when it comes to power generation. While power output from wind turbines is highly dependent on wind speeds, solar panels are effectively non-generative for almost half a day. A turbine placed in water flow can generate power continuously, whether day or night.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Light bulb rule ensures brighter future, energy chief says

The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year.Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses. Once the new rules are fully in place next year, consumers should save nearly $3 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar Water Heaters: Switch to This Alternative to Save Energy (and Money)

Rising prices and what often feels like an energy crisis might mean you're paying more attention to how your home uses energy. If you want to save some money on your bills, start with your water heater. That unassuming boiler in your basement can use 14% to 18% or your home's monthly energy budget, according to the Department of Energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

Energy in 2000, 2010, 2022, 2025 and 2030

When looking at the rise of renewable energy, it would surprise some people to know that since 2000, global hydroelectric power additions almost match the increase in wind power and both have increased more than solar energy. The global energy mix has shifted slightly away from coal power. Wind and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
City
Mohave Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
Local
Arizona Government
Sourcing Journal

Hanesbrands Reports Sustainability Progress With Cotton, Energy and More

Click here to read the full article. In 2021, 48 percent of Hansbrands’ electricity usage came from renewable sources and 92 percent of waste was diverted from landfills. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalMango Inks Sustainability-Linked Finance DealLVMH Invests in Low-Carbon PackagingEastman Closing in on Molecular Recycling Facility SiteBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Incandescent light bulbs being phased out in effort to save energy

The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs, speeding an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billions of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient light bulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Savings#Rebates#Interest Rates#Mvesd
Grist

New light bulb rules to save money, energy, emissions

It’s Thursday, April 28, and inefficient light bulbs are on their way out. Incandescent light bulbs had a good run. But roughly 140 years after they were patented by Thomas Edison, the inefficient, pear-shaped bulbs are being phased out. The Biden administration on Tuesday announced new standards for energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hello Magazine

13 instant changes to reduce your electricity bills

As we are in the midst of the energy crisis, many households are seeking ways to reduce their gas and electricity bills. There are many home improvements such as insulation, solar panels and other eco-upgrades that will cut your energy costs in the long run, but there are also relatively easy, low-cost ways to save on your electricity today.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Cheaper Hydrogen Fuel Cell Invented – Enabling Better Green Energy Options

Imperial researchers have developed a new hydrogen fuel cell that uses iron instead of rare and costly platinum, enabling greater use of the technology. Hydrogen fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity with just water vapor as a byproduct, making them an appealing green alternative for portable power, particularly for vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
eenews.net

Utilities: No long-term fallout from solar tariff — yet

Executives from three of the largest Midwest-based utilities indicated yesterday that uncertainty around rising solar costs and supply chain disruptions are short-term issues that are not a threat to longer-term clean energy plans. The solar industry said this week that 46 percent of U.S. solar over the next two years...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Driving out supply chain inefficiencies key to eliminating food waste

Citizens and governments alike have taken a special interest in sustainability and climate change over the past few years. Emerging regulations — coupled with pressure from consumers — have pushed companies across the transportation industry to clean up their act, with many issuing public sustainability pledges. While the most common measures involve switching from diesel to electric vehicles or eliminating empty miles, there are unique opportunities for companies in the produce space to take their efforts one step further.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Headteachers expect 100% increase in school energy bills

Headteachers have said that they are anticipating large increases in their school energy bills, a new survey has revealed, with some schools forced to reduce the number of teaching hours to save money.The poll, conducted by NAHT school leaders’ union found on average that, headteachers were expecting a 106 per cent increase in energy costs in their schools over the next twelve months.The polling took place between 21 March 5 April and included over 1,000 respondents. It suggested that 99 per cent of headteachers were expecting that their schools’ energy costs would increase over the next year. A total of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Biden Administration Set Efficiency Standards that Will Phase Out Incandescent Bulbs in Favor of LEDs

Incandescent light bulbs are finally being phased out after illuminating America's homes and workplaces for more than a century, altering the architectural design, and prolonging the typical workweek. New Guidelines. The Biden administration announced two new guidelines on Tuesday to make light bulbs more energy efficient. Under these regulations, most...
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

US Residential Solar Pricing Needs a Major Overhaul Now

Over the past decade the price of residential solar has dropped 64% due in large part to falling hardware costs. What would have cost over $30,000 for a standard 10-kilowatt system in the early 2010s is now around $20,000. That's a significant decrease, but not nearly enough to make full-scale solar a reasonable option for most people in the United States, where the median household income is $67,521.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves heat response plan

PHOENIX — Phoenix leaders are launching their new heat response plan to help keep people safe this summer. Part of the plan includes turning a vacant building into a cooling center for the homeless. As ABC15 previously reported, the number of heat-related deaths hit a record-high in 2021. According...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy