Detroit, MI

Tigers take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Dodgers

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Detroit Tigers (6-12, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-6, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.84 ERA, .87 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -241, Tigers +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers are looking to stop their five-game slide with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 6-1 in home games and 12-6 overall. The Dodgers are 10-2 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit has a 6-12 record overall and a 4-8 record in home games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.41 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 RBI while hitting .296 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 14-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has two doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 16-for-35 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .244 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

